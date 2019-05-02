https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-arrest-Arizona-man-in-abuse-of-stepdaughter-13812456.php
Police arrest Arizona man in abuse of stepdaughter
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man they suspect of aggravated assault and child abuse involving his 14-year-old stepdaughter.
Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said Wednesday that his department in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise Tuesday afternoon received a call that a teenage girl had been shot at a home, possibly with a pellet gun.
The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment and her condition was not immediately known.
Authorities arrested her stepfather, 37-year-old Isiah Jackson of Surprise.
No other details were released.
