Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine man has been arrested on charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a young child.

Livermore Falls police tell the Sun Journal that they arrested 73-year-old Kenneth Ward Tuesday night.

Police Chief Ernest Steward said a family member reported the assault of a boy under age 12 on April 29.

Efforts to reach his attorney were unsuccessful Thursday.

Police arrested Ward on a charge of gross sexual assault at his residence. The charge is punishable by up to a $50,000 fine and 30 years in prison. Ward remained at the Androscoggin County Jail Thursday afternoon.