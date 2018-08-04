Police arrest man suspected of setting NYC gas station blaze

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say they've arrested a man suspected of setting a fire that seriously injured a man at a New York City gas station.

Fakrol Islam was charged Friday with arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in connection with the blaze Monday at a 7-Eleven on Staten Island.

Islam is 26 and lives in Brooklyn. Information on his lawyer and arraignment wasn't immediately available.

Gas station security video showed a man pulling into the station around 2 a.m., filling up a gas can and spraying fuel around a pump. The video then showed the man setting a piece of paper aflame and using it to ignite the spilled fuel.

Police say the gas station's fire extinguisher system put out the flames, but a 21-year-old man standing nearby sustained internal injuries.