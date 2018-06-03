Police arrest truck driver in I-74 shattered windows cases

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois prosecutor says a truck driver from Wisconsin used a slingshot and metal ball bearings to shatter windows in vehicles along Interstate 74.

Champaign County state's attorney Julia Rietz says the man was arrested Friday night by Illinois State Police investigators who caught him using a slingshot to shatter a minivan's driver's side sliding glass door window.

The suspect is being held on a $2 million bond.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Rietz is expected to file formal charges Monday against the man in several window-shattering incidents. Those charges will include criminal damage to property, aggravated battery in a public place, and aggravated battery to a child.

That charge is based on a May 8 window-shattering on I-74 that left glass embedded in a 3-year-old boy's face.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com