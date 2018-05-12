https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-charge-driver-in-crash-that-killed-woman-12909737.php
Police charge driver in crash that killed woman, 3-year-old
Updated 7:01 pm, Saturday, May 12, 2018
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged a motorist in a four-car crash that killed a mother and her 3-year-old son.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that 27-year-old Alicia Shanell Mcfarland and her son died Friday when their car was hit head-on by a van that was sideswiped by another driver. Mcfarland's car also was hit by a pickup truck.
Authorities said 22-year-old Montressa Gray caused the accident when she hit the van while changing lanes. She wasn't hurt.
Gray is free on $10,000 bail on two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. It's not known if she has an attorney.
