Police charge lifer in '72 Pennsylvania Turnpike killing

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing a motorist along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in 1972 wrote a piece published by a biker magazine in the 1980s about a gunman surprising a motorist.

State police charged 75-year-old Larry Joseph Via on Friday with the death of Morgan Peters, the result of a grand jury investigation that started two years ago.

Via is serving life in Ohio for a killing that occurred two days after Peters' body was found.

The 29-year-old Peters had been shot in the back.

Police say Via wrote a piece in Outlaw Biker magazine about a hitchhiking woman who lured a man to stop for her.

Via is charged with criminal homicide and robbery.

Via doesn't have a lawyer listed in court records.