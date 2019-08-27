Police chief accused of injuring wife pleads not guilty

KINGSLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa police chief accused of injuring his wife has pleaded not guilty.

Plymouth County District Court records say 51-year-old Joseph Hoover entered the written plea Monday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault. A trial date hasn't been set.

Hoover is chief of the Kingsley force, but he's been suspended with pay.

The records say Hoover acknowledged to sheriff's deputies that he struck his wife with a forearm and shoulder during their altercation July 19.