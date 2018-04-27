Police chief agrees to retire to resolve assault complaint

ENFIELD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Attorney General's office says a police chief has retired in order to resolve a complaint alleging he assaulted a family member who is a minor.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a news release Friday that Enfield Police Chief Richard Crate Jr. denied committing the alleged conduct. MacDonald said the state had probable cause to bring a simple assault charge against him but would have difficulty proving it at trial.

MacDonald said both sides reached a resolution in which the state would not charge Crate so long as he agreed to retire as chief, which he did Friday. Crate also will not seek recertification as a police officer in New Hampshire.

An email was left seeking comment from Crate. A phone number was disconnected.