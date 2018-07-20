Police consider new gear, weapons after newspaper shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police in the Maryland county where five newspaper employees were killed last month may change the gear and weapons that are used when confronting gunmen.

The Capital reports that it's part of the Anne Arundel County police department's routine to review major events.

Chief Timothy J. Altomare says based on what he has heard from officers, he has begun making changes, including asking the training academy to research rifles with shorter barrels to allow smoother maneuvering in crowded spaces.

He says some officers expressed concern about covert positions being compromised by their radios, and he plans to buy more comfortable ear pieces.

Altomare says part of the review will examine whether counseling services are sufficient.

The shooting suspect, Jarrod Ramos, remains jailed on five counts of first-degree murder.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/