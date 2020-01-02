https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-fatally-shoot-man-after-chase-ramming-of-14944567.php
Police fatally shoot man after chase, ramming of vehicle
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Two North Las Vegas police officers fatally shot a man who had rammed the officers' police vehicle following a chase involving a stolen vehicle, police said Thursday.
The chase began shortly after midnight Wednesday with an attempted traffic stop and ended when the stolen car was cornered in a business' parking lot, Officer Eric Leavittt said.
The dead man's identity wasn't released.
Leavitt said one officer suffered a minor injury when the police vehicle was rammed.
View Comments