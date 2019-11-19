Police find stolen car with 2 children safe inside

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police say two children are safe after the car they were in was stolen on a city street in broad daylight.

Officials say they found the two girls, ages 8 and 9, in the stolen 2004 Honda Civic behind an apartment building on Gillette Street on Tuesday morning.

Officers swarmed city streets after the car was reported stolen from Barbour and Capen streets earlier in the morning.

Police had asked for the public’s help in finding the car and urged anyone who saw it to call 911.

Other details of the theft and the discovery of the car have not been released.