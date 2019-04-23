Police had body cameras off in shooting that injured woman

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say two officers involved in a shooting that injured a woman in New Haven last week had not turned on their body cameras.

Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said at a news conference Tuesday that a Hamden officer turned on his camera only after shots were fired, but the camera captured the gunfire because of a function that recalls images from the moments before it is turned on.

He said the body camera and police vehicle camera of a Yale University police officer were also turned off.

A 22-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when she was shot during a traffic stop on April 16. Police say the officers were responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery. No gun was recovered from the scene.