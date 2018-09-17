Police identify 26-year-old man shot dead in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in upstate New York over the weekend.

Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Richard Helterline says 26-year-old Zyree McMullen was shot Friday around 10:15 p.m.

McMullen was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was pronounced dead after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police have not released details about potential suspects.

An investigation into McMullen's death is ongoing.

His death marks the 13th homicide in the city this year.