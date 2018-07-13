Police identify Grand Forks woman who died in swimming pool

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grand Forks police have released the name of a woman who died in a swimming pool.

Authorities on Friday identified the victim as 61-year-old Maggie Berlin of Grand Forks.

Berlin was found unresponsive in an above-ground swimming pool at a home on the north side of Grand Forks on Wednesday night.

Crews tried to revive the woman before she was taken to a Grand Forks hospital, but she died.

Police say the investigation continues.