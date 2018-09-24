Police in Alabama investigate 2 shooting deaths

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama are investigating two shooting deaths in a city where a police officer was also shot and wounded.

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier told news outlets officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a shooting behind an elementary school. Collier says a man in his early 20s was found shot to death in a vehicle.

He says there is nothing to link the Sunday night shooting to the wounding of an officer or another shooting death earlier Sunday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Raven Carter was shot to death around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a Selma street corner.

An officer leaving that scene was shot and wounded around 4 a.m. Sunday. Collier said it appears the officer will recover. The officer's name has not been released.

State police are investigating.