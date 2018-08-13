Police in Alabama seek man in fatal shooting, carjacking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a man shot and killed a woman before stealing a vehicle from another woman.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton tells news outlets the woman was shot in her torso Sunday night at her apartment in the Ensley neighborhood. Police say the man had forced his way inside her home.

The woman died at the scene. Police believe she was in her 50s and do not think her shooting was random.

Shelton says the man left the apartment and tried to rob someone of their car at a Dollar General. He then went to a gas station across the street from the store and stole a vehicle from a woman. Surveillance video showed him brandishing a gun at the woman.

Police are still searching for the man.