Police in Arkansas say 2 bodies found in car in river

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Arkansas are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were pulled from a car in the Mississippi River as a possible murder-suicide.

Helena-West Helena police say a man had called police early Sunday to say he was going to kill his girlfriend and himself.

Authorities later pulled a car from the river and said two bodies that weren't immediately identified were found inside.