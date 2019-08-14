Police in Sweden arrest suspect in Denmark tax office blast

Danish police technicians inspect the scene outside of a local police station in Copenhagen, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, after it was hit by an explosion early morning, causing damage but no injuries. This follows-on from Tuesday's explosion which occurred outside the Danish Tax Agency's office in Copenhagen.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark say a 22-year-old Swedish man has been arrested and an international arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old man, also from Sweden, in connection with an early morning explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, slightly injuring a bystander.

Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov says the arrest was made Tuesday by Swedish police, adding a car believed to have been used in the connection with the blast was seized.

Police did not immediately link the Aug. 6 tax agency blast to another one, four days later, at a nearby police station, though they said industrial explosives were used in both. No one was injured in the police station explosion.