Police in Tennessee seek suspect in slayings of 2
Published 2:44 am, Monday, April 9, 2018
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of two people at a home.
East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the Mississippi Highway Patrol had located the vehicle of 23-year-old suspect Casey Lawhorn on Sunday.
Allen says the bodies of Lawhorn's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend were found with gunshot wounds to the head at a home in East Ridge along the Tennessee-Georgia border. Police have identified the second victim as 22-year-old Avery Gaines of Ringgold, Georgia.
Allen says Casey Lawhorn had notified authorities about the bodies before fleeing the state in a gold Ford Taurus.
