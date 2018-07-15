Police in Tucson investigating homicide at apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they're investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on the city's west side.

Officers responded to the area of West Speedway Boulevard and North 11th Avenue on a report of an injured man on the ground around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The caller located a large amount of blood and followed the trail to where the victim was located.

Arriving police found the unresponsive man with obvious signs of sharp force trauma.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard a verbal altercation at the apartment complex, but no suspects are in custody yet.

The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld until his relatives can be notified.