Police in Virginia say man loses an eye in paintball attack

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man lost an eye to a paintball attack and a second man suffered minor injuries in another such attack.

News outlets report Richmond police say a man was shot in the face, chest and back with a paintball gun on July 22. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Police said in a release that officers responded to a report of another paintball gun attack hours later on the same street. This time, a man had been shot in the face, chest and right eye.

Major Crimes Lt. Richard Edwards said the victim underwent surgery but his eye wasn't saved.

Police charged 19-year-old Kemontray L. Lamberts with malicious wounding in the first assault and said they're investigating the other.