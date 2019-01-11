Police indicate suspect fatally shot himself by accident

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating whether a fleeing suspect accidentally shot himself to death as he ran from officers.

Police say the incident happened Thursday night after officers tried to pull over a car suspected in a recent robbery. Police say the car sped away, and police gave chase. Several minutes later, police say the driver jumped from the car and ran on foot, with officers running after him.

Police say one officer saw the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Elijah Smith, holding a gun as he ran. The officer says he saw Smith fall and then heard a muffled gunshot. The officer reported that the suspect "accidentally shot himself."

The Omaha Police Officer Involved Shoot Team and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating Smith's death. As required by state law, a grand jury also will be convened to investigate.