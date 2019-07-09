Police investigate 2 deadly shootings in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating two deadly shootings in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that a man died at a hospital after being shot in the parking lot behind a south Kansas City church late Monday.

Police said they responded to reports of shots being fired and discovered a crime scene near a basketball court in the parking lot behind the church. The shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with critical injuries and died soon after, police said.

A second man died early Tuesday in the Brookside area. Police responding to an ambulance call found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the grass. The man was pronounced dead soon after. Witnesses told police that there was a disturbance before shots were fired.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com