Police investigate Anchorage apartment death as homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say they are investigating a man's suspicious death inside an apartment as a homicide.

Police said Friday the state medical examiner's office has determined that the death of 36-year-old Steven John was a homicide as a result of trauma.

Police took a report early Tuesday morning of a body in an apartment complex on west 34th Avenue.

According to the report, the body had been there several days.

Police said at the time that they detained multiple people for questioning.