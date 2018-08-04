Police investigate attempted child abduction

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the attempted abduction of a young girl by an unknown male in Connecticut.

Police say at around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, a 9-year-old girl was approached by a man driving a pickup truck as she walked up the driveway of her home in New London.

The man, who is possibly driving a silver 2000 Dodge Ram, attempted to coax the girl in by telling her that her mother sent him to pick her up.

Police say the victim noticed he had his hands on his "private parts" when he opened the truck door to get her inside the truck. She escaped to the apartment of a family member who called police. The suspect is described as a white male of medium build, between 30-40 years old, with facial hair and sunglasses.