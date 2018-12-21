Police investigate death of boy, 2, was unconscious in home

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Police and fire officials said they responded to a report of an unconscious child at a Concord home a little after 9:30 a.m. Friday. The boy was taken to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are conducting interviews, examining the scene and consulting with medical professionals to determine what may have caused the child's death.