Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Vermont

LINCOLN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in which an all-terrain vehicle left a roadway and hit trees, killing the operator.

Police say they were notified of the crash at 11:25 a.m. on Sunday morning. They say an initial investigation shows the operator of the ATV was travelling in Lincoln when he left a road surface and struck several trees before the ATV came to a rest.

Police have yet to identify the operator of the ATV. They say he died from injuries sustained in the crash before emergency workers could arrive at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802-388-4919.