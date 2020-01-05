Police investigate fatal residential fire in Vermont

GRANVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Public safety officials in Vermont said they are investigating a fatal fire that took place Sunday in the town of Granville.

Human remains were located within the debris of the structure, which fire departments responded to in the early morning hours of Sunday, police said. Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and will be sent the remains for an autopsy to determine positive identification and cause and manner of death.

Police said the resident of the home was unaccounted for on Sunday and has been identified as 37-year-old Nathan Twitchell.

Authorities said they're asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Vermont State Police.