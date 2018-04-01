https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-fatal-shooting-near-Seattle-12797469.php
Police investigate fatal shooting near Seattle Center
Updated 1:58 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Seattle Center.
Authorities say witnesses called 911 just after 2:10 a.m. Sunday to report gunshots in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Officers found a 21-year-old man shot in the head and provided first aid until medics arrived and pronounced him dead.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
