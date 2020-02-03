https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-fatal-stabbing-in-Kansas-City-15025547.php
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing in Kansas City.
Police responded to the scene about 8 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn't immediately released.
Police provided no information about a suspect or a motive in a news release.
View Comments