https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-fatal-train-crash-in-Durham-14472576.php
Police investigate fatal train crash in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man is dead after being hit by a passenger train.
Durham police said they are investigating the death of a male pedestrian who was struck by an Amtrak train downtown Friday morning.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other injuries reported.
View Comments