Police investigate fight between mayor and sheriff's deputy

FULTON, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi mayor and sheriff's deputy face questions after they got into a fight at a local bar.

Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors tells WTVA-TV that the two men involved in the Saturday fight were Fulton Mayor Barry Childers and Itawamba County Sheriff's Deputy Andy Graham.

A video shows a man seated at the bar punching a man standing next to him. The two men then struggle and fall to the floor before the fight is broken up.

Police responded and escorted both men out. Nabors says police are investigating, but no charges have yet been filed.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson told the station Graham is a part-time officer.

