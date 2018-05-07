Police investigate suspected abuse death of Wichita toddler

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Wichita boy has died in a suspected abuse case.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the boy's 22-year-old mother and her 25-year-old boyfriend are jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and child endangerment. They were arrested Friday when the boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police officer Charley Davidson confirmed Sunday that the toddler had died. Davidson says a preliminary investigation revealed that he had sustained "substantial" injuries to his face and head.

Davidson says the investigation is ongoing.

___

