Police investigate suspicious death in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Manitowoc police are investigating a suspicious death but say the public is not in danger.

Authorities were called early Friday about a 37-year-old man who was non-responsive. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives are still investigating but say there is no danger to the public. Manitowoc County Coroner Curtis Green says an autopsy is scheduled Monday.

Authorities are withholding the man's name until his family is notified. Police don't expect to release more details until early next week.