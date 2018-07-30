Police investigating deadly Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police were investigating a crash that killed the driver of a white Ford Bronco entering the former Grandview Triangle in southeast Kansas City late Sunday.

The Kansas City Star reports the crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Police say the driver was the only person in the SUV.

A witness told police that the driver was in the far right lane headed to westbound I-435 when the Bronco drifted to the left toward the lanes that go to northbound I-435.

The Bronco then swerved back to the right and struck the guardrail's crash cushion that separates the highways.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident marks the 45th traffic fatality in Kansas City this year.

