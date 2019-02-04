Police investigating fatal shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Omaha.

Police were called to Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus a little before 10 p.m. Sunday after the wounded person arrived at the hospital. Police say he died after he was transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

He was identified as 28-year-old Robert Williams Jr.

No arrests have been reported.