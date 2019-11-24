Police investigating fatal shooting outside Wichita hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a hotel parking lot.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. Sunday at the Countryside Inn on South Broadway. Officers responding to the incident found a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his upper body.

The man was taken to a Wichita hospital where he later died.

Police say the victim was involved in a confrontation with a group of people in the hotel parking lot before the shooting.

No arrests were immediately reported on Sunday.