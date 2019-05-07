Police investigating homemade bombs on Washington state line

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating improvised explosive devices and a fire believed to be arson in two towns along the Washington-Idaho state line.

The Spokesman-Review reported Monday that a fire damaged a laser tag arena before 2 a.m. Sunday in Pullman, Washington.

Around 8 a.m. the same day, an explosive that appeared to be a pipe bomb was found at sports fields in the city 285 miles (459 kilometers) east of Seattle.

Last week, an explosive device that looked like a large, M-80 type of firework was found Wednesday in a home at the Robinson Mobile Home Court in Moscow, Idaho, nine miles (14 kilometers) east of Pullman.

Authorities had not made any arrests Monday and could not say whether the events are connected.

