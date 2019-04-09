Police investigating human remains found in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Human remains have been found in a wooded area in Maine.

Augusta Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lully says a person walking on the north end of Washington Street on Sunday afternoon saw the bones. The area is just north of Mill Park.

The Kennebec Journal reports that officers stayed at the scene until about 8 p.m.

Lully says that identifying the remains could take time.

Augusta city police have contacted Gardiner police and the state police Major Crimes Unit regarding the case.

Officials from Gardiner Police Department were not immediately available for comment.