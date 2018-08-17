Police investigating report of 7-year-old with gunshot wound

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Manchester are investigating a report of a 7-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say officers went to a local hospital just after 8 p.m. Thursday to learn about the child, who has a non-life-threatening injury. The circumstances are still being determined.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public. Additional information was not immediately available.