Police investigating shooting find 1 dead in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has died in a shooting in north Omaha.

Police say officers were called around 3:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found 41-year-old Trinity Briggs dead at the scene.

Police said in a written release that they had no other information about the shooting.

No arrests had been reported by midafternoon Saturday.