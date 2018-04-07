Police investigating unattended death in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise are investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious in his vehicle.

Authorities say officers responded at about 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Before police arrived, acquaintances of the man removed him from the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures.

Police say there are no signs of foul play.

The man's name hasn't been released.