Police killing suspect was fleeing to Mexico, sheriff says

Reggie Singh, brother of Newman Police officer Ronil Singh is overcome with emotion as he thanks law enforcement after the arrest of suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga and others Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 during a news conference at the Stanislaus County Sheriff's department in Modesto, Calif. Newman Police chief Randy Richardson and Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson are also pictured. (Joan Barnett Lee/The Modesto Bee via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say the man suspected of gunning down a California policeman has been arrested while preparing to flee to his native Mexico.

A two-day statewide manhunt ended Friday with the arrest of Gustavo Perez Arriaga at a Bakersfield, California, home. He's expected to be charged with killing Cpl. Ronil Singh, a 33-year-old Newman police officer who was shot after stopping a suspected drunken driver in the tiny San Joaquin Valley town.

The case inflamed the debate over immigration because authorities say Perez Arriaga had crossed into the U.S. illegally.

At a news conference, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson argued that the slaying could have been prevented if California's sanctuary law hadn't prevented local authorities from reporting Perez Arriaga — who had gang affiliations — to immigration officials after two previous DUI arrests.

But a spokesman for Gov. Jerry Brown says the law permits sharing information on dangerous gang members with federal authorities.