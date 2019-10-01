Police looking for day care worker accused of hurting baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police are searching for a day care worker accused of injuring an 8-month-old baby.

In a news release, Gainesville police said the worker is wanted on a child abuse charge.

Police were called to Cuddly Kids Academy on Thursday after a parent arrived to pick up her child and found his face had been injured.

Bree Davis tells the Gainesville Sun the director called her, asking if her son had a scratch above his eye the last time she saw him. Davis says she was already on the way to pick him up and was stunned when she saw him.

Davis says a video shown to police shows the worker "mashing" the baby's head in the crib.

She says the child was checked by a doctor and is recovering.