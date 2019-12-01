Police: man arrested after dispute with fellow hunter

SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they arrested a man who fired a shot in anger during a dispute with a fellow hunter.

Maryland State Police say they arrested Wingate Dennis Streett on several charges after an incident Saturday near Snow Hill.

Police said Streett, who lives in Delaware, became irate at a hunter who was leaving the hunting area. Police did not specify what prompted the alleged outburst.

Police said Streett yelled at the hunter and fired one round from his rifle. The hunter, who police did not identify, saw the round ricochet off the ground.

Police said they had to make multiple attempts to contact Streett before he would leave the woods. He was taken to a local jail and held without bond.