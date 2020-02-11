Police: Man dies after beating at California hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man accused of assaulting a fellow patient in their shared hospital room could face new charges after the victim died from his injuries, authorities said.

Francisco Sanchez-Reyes died Sunday, more than a week after he was allegedly attacked at College Medical Center in Long Beach, according to police. Sanchez-Reyes, 73, suffered major injuries to his upper torso and was taken to another hospital in critical condition, police said.

Reginald Daniel Panthier, 37, was arrested Jan. 31, the day of the reported assault, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The newspaper reported authorities will discuss amending the charges following Sanchez-Reyes’ death.

Sanchez-Reyes was initially hospitalized around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 31 after seeking treatment for a urinary tract infection, his son, Ramon Sanchez, wrote in an online fundraising page. Police said he was attacked in the hospital about 12:30 p.m. the same day.

“We still don’t know, to this day, what was the reason for this individual to beat up my father,” Sanchez wrote.

Panthier was in custody on $155,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, according to records obtained by the Times.