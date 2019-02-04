Wilmington police shoot teen suspected of carjacking

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say charges have been filed against an 18-year-old man who was shot and wounded by a Wilmington police officer.

Wilmington police say a woman told authorities early Sunday that two masked men had just stolen her car at gunpoint.

Police say the car was found minutes later, and an officer confronted Yahim Harris and a 15-year-old boy who was also in the car. Police say the officer then shot Harris and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. The officer wasn't wounded, and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Harris is in stable condition. Both teens are charged with offenses including carjacking and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. It's unclear if the two teenagers have lawyers.

Authorities say the shooting is being investigated by the city criminal investigation's division, the office of professional standards and the state Department of Justice.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com