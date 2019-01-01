Police probe deaths of 2, apparently a couple, in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are working to piece together what happened to a woman who was apparently stabbed to death in an Upper Manhattan apartment and a man who was found dead nearby.

The discoveries were made around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police were called about a man in his 40s lying atop a second-floor landing by a building on Wadsworth Avenue, in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Officers soon noticed what seemed to be blood on a sixth-floor railing. They found the roughly 50-year-old woman in a bedroom in a nearby apartment. Police say she had what appeared to be stab wounds.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven't been released.

Investigators believe the two were a couple. Police are exploring whether the deaths might have stemmed from domestic violence.