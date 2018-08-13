Police probe shots fired near pub

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.

WJAR-TV reports police responded to calls of shots being fired near a Woonsocket pub around 2 a.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should contact the Woonsocket Police Department.

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com