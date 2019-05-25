Police probe stabbing of 3 in Durham apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in Durham are investigating the stabbing of three people inside an apartment.

Investigators say the knife attack by a male suspect occurred Saturday morning, shortly after 9 a.m. Detectives believe the assailant is an acquaintance of the victims and was a guest inside the Durham apartment. He apparently fled the crime scene in a white car.

One of two male victims was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Durham police say their investigation is ongoing and they are searching for the knife-wielding attacker.